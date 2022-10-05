Watch CBS News
Delta flight hits birds after taking off from Boston, returns to Logan Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Florida-bound Delta Air Lines flight that took off from Boston Wednesday morning returned to Logan Airport after a bird strike.

"Delta flight 821 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale returned to Boston Logan shortly after departure following the aircraft coming into contact with birds on ascent," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

The plane landed normally and was able to taxi back to the gate under its own power, the airline said. 

Maintenance was inspecting the aircraft and Delta said it's working to rebook passengers.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on October 5, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

