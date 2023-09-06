Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as strategic advisor

Tom Brady says he'll be "creating a new memory" in return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots tribute

Tom Brady says he'll be "creating a new memory" in return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots tribute

Tom Brady says he'll be "creating a new memory" in return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots tribute

BOSTON -- In retirement, Tom Brady is entering yet another field.

Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that the former quarterback has joined the company as a strategic advisor, part of "an innovative new partnership, connecting Brady's expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance directly to Delta."

"I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Brady said in the company's release. "Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside [CEO Ed Bastian] and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company's success."

The release indicated that Brady will help advise on employee training and "teamwork tools" for the airline's 90,000-plus employees. He will also play a role in marketing and customer engagement campaigns while additionally participating in Delta's community initiatives. He'll also be interviewed by Bastian on "Gaining Altitude," a discussion series hosted by Delta's CEO.

According to the announcement, Brady will spend much of his first year with Delta working closely with employees for "onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion into the Delta organization."

Since retiring earlier this year, Brady has already entered the world of sports team ownership, investing in Birmingham City Football Club in England while also acquiring a minority stake in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he's adding international airline advisor to his ever-growing reusme.