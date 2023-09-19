Watch CBS News
Delta Air Lines jet possibly hit by lightning while landing at Logan Airport in Boston

By Katrina Kincade

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Delta Air Lines jet was possibly struck by lightning while landing at Logan Airport late Monday night.

A Delta spokeswoman told WBZ-TV 85 people were on board flight 2346 from Chicago to Boston.

The spokeswoman said the Airbus A220 "landed safely without incident following a potential lightning strike" as it arrived at Logan shortly before midnight.

WBZ-TV video showed ground crews inspecting the plane's wing after the incident.

Delta has taken the plane out of service "for evaluation." 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 6:02 AM

