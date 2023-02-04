Delays, cancelations rack up at Logan Airport during bitter cold temperatures

BOSTON -- There were dozens of delays and cancelations at Logan Airport on Saturday, as an arctic blast brought record-low temperatures to the region and wind chills as low as -31 to Boston.

As of 11 a.m., 145 flights had been delayed and 58 flights had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

Earlier this week, MassDOT warned that flights at Logan Airport and Worcester Regional Airport could be impacted by the weather.

They urge passengers to check on the status of their flight before heading to the airport.