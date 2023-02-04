Watch CBS News
Local News

Delays, cancelations rack up at Logan Airport during bitter cold temperatures

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- There were dozens of delays and cancelations at Logan Airport on Saturday, as an arctic blast brought record-low temperatures to the region and wind chills as low as -31 to Boston. 

As of 11 a.m., 145 flights had been delayed and 58 flights had been canceled, according to Flight Aware

Earlier this week, MassDOT warned that flights at Logan Airport and Worcester Regional Airport could be impacted by the weather. 

They urge passengers to check on the status of their flight before heading to the airport. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.