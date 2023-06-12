DeJuan Jones named to USMNT roster for Concacaf Gold Cup

FOXBORO -- DeJuan Jones is going to have one fun 26th birthday. The Revs defender is heading back to the United States Men's National Team, named to the final 23-player roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Monday.

Jones will head to Chicago to train with the USMNT on June 20, and then will hit the pitch on Saturday, June 24 -- his 26th birthday -- against Jamaica when the U.S. opens stage play.

But first, Jones and the Revs will host Orlando this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Jones has a goal and four assists in 16 starts for New England this season.

Jones has a pair of previous call-ups and senior caps, and last appeared for international friendlies in January. He made his international debut on Jan. 26 against Serbia, playing 26 minutes, and got the start three days later in a 0-0 draw against Columbia. Jones also spent time with the USMNT during its January camp in 2022.

The U.S. captured its seventh Concacaf Gold Cup in 2021 with a 1-0 victory over Mexico. The USMNT is in Group A in this year's tournament, along with Jamaica, Nicaragua and an additional preliminary round winner.