After making impact for USMNT in Gold Cup, DeJuan Jones back with Revolution for big match vs. DC United

FOXBORO -- DeJuan Jones was back with the Revolution for Friday's training session, eager to hit the pitch with his club for Saturday night's key matchup against D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. He's never really short on confidence, but the fullback is brimming with it after a successful stint with the USMNT at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

While the U.S.'s run ended in the semifinals, much earlier than anyone wanted it to, Jones made the most of his first real action with the national team. He earned a few caps for the USMNT in January, but played in four games during Gold Cup action and totaled 403 minutes, the fourth-most on the team. He played left back for both group stage matches and both matches in the knockout round, and made his presence felt in each of them.

Jones tallied a pair of assists during the Gold Cup, tying him for the team lead in the tournament. He delivered a beautiful pass to Brandon Vazquez that started the scoring in a quarterfinal win over Canada, and then assisted on Jesus Ferreira's first of three goals in the USMNT's 6-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

"It was an awesome experience. To play some knockout games and meaningful games in the Gold Cup, it was really special to me," Jones said after New England's training session in Foxboro on Friday. "It means everything. It's what I was training for my whole life, something I've dreamed of. Playing meaningful games with the US is something I'm looking forward to continue to do in the future."

DeJuan Jones of United States runs during the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal match against Canada. Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Taking the pitch for the USMNT also reunited Jones with former Revolution keeper Matt Turner, who was his usual self in net.

"It was great, Matt is a good friend of mine and someone I still keep in contract with," said Jones. "To play with him again and see how much he has grown as a player, it was really fun."

Now Jones has attention focused on Saturday night's big matchup with D.C. United at Gillette. The Revs have dominated on their home pitch this season, undefeated in front of their home fans at 8-0-3 on the year. They've also had D.C. United's number, with a 7-0-5 record against the Black-and-Red in the last 12 meetings at Gillette Stadium, including four straight victories.

Wednesday night's 2-1 win over Atlanta United FC bumped the Revs into second place in the Eastern Conference. With two Leagues Cup matches on tap and a lengthy break to follow, the Revs won't play another MLS match until Aug. 20. They won't play at Gillette Stadium again until Aug. 30, so they'd like to notch three points on Saturday and head into their MLS break on a high note.

"It's a big one for us this weekend," said Jones. "We've done really well at home this year so we want to continue that momentum. It's a good stretch coming up for us with the Leagues Cup, so to win this last game in MLS play would be huge for us."