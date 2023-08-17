Watch CBS News
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled after 23 fires, including brands GE and Kenmore

By Elizabeth Napolitano

 More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers including models by brand names GE and Kenmore have been recalled because of a risk of fire and burns.

The units were manufactured by Gree USA, the U.S. arm of a Chinese appliance company, have been linked to 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents. Gree recalled the dehumidifiers because the devices can "overheat, smoke and catch fire," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The recall covers 1.56 million units sold under a variety of top brand names at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart from 2011 through 2014. The dehumidifiers, which have caused $168,000 in property damage, should be immediately unplugged, the agency said. 

"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund," the CPSC said in a notice to consumers.

The recall covers 42 models sold under brand names including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. It's the latest recall of Gree dehumidifiers, with the CPSC noting that previous recalls had been issued by the company in 2013, 2014 and 2016, with four deaths potentially linked to the devices due to house fires that may have been caused by the appliances.

Earlier this year, a California court sentenced Gree USA to pay a $500,000 criminal fine for failing to notify the CPSC that millions of dehumidifiers it sold to U.S. consumers were defective and could catch fire.

How to get a refund

Owners of any of the recalled dehumidifiers should visit this Gree website and click on the "US Consumer Information Collection" link that appears at the bottom of the page below the model numbers to obtain a refund. You'll be prompted to enter your email in order to be placed on a 6-8 week waiting list to receive information on how to register for the recall to obtain a recall, according to Gree.

Consumers who believe the company is being non-responsive to their refund request, can notify the CPSC of the situation using the Recall Complaint Form available here.

The dehumidifiers sold for between $110 and $400.

Recalled Dehumidifier Models 

Kenmore

Model number

Capacity

407.53530310

30-pint

407.53550310

50-pint

407.53570310

70-pint

407.53571310

70-pint

GE

Model number

Capacity

ADEH50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL30LRQ1

30-pint

ADEL50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL70LRL1

70-pint

ADER30LPQ1

30-pint

ADER30LQQ1

30-pint

ADER40LPQ1

40-pint

ADER40LQQ1

40-pint

ADER50LPQ1

50-pint

ADER50LQQ1

50-pint

ADER50LRL1

50-pint

ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)

50-pint

ADER65LPQ1

65-pint

ADER65LQQ1

65-pint

ADER70LRL1

70-pint

ADEW30LPQ1

30-pint

ADEW30LQQ1

30-pint

ADEW50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LRL1

50-pint

ADEW65LPQ1

65-pint

ADEW65LQQ1

65-pint

ADEW70LRL1

70-pint

SoleusAir

Model number

Capacity

GL-DEH-45F-2Q3

45-pint

GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3

70-pint

GL-DEH-70F-2L3

70-pint

GM-DEH-30M-1Q3

30-pint

GM-DEH-45-1Q3

45-pint

GM-DEH-70-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-25-4

25-pint

SG-DEH-30E-1Q3

30-pint

SG-DEH-45E-1Q3

45-pint

SG-DEH-70E-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-70E-2L3

70-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB

70-pint

Norpole

NPDH30PG-1

30-pint

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM

