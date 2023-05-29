Broken Deer Island wind turbine spinning out of control

BOSTON - Emergency crews responded to Deer Island on Monday for an "issue" with one of the wind turbines Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which maintains the turbines, said there is a problem on the tip of one of the turbines arms and the turbine is spinning. Video shows at least the tip of two blades breaking and flying off the turbine.

There is an issue with one of the Deer Island wind turbines. Emergency crews and staff are on site.



Public access near the wind turbines will be shut down until the issue is resolved. — MWRA (@MWRA_update) May 29, 2023

Communications director Ria Convery said the turbine had been shut down and locked since April 2022 due to issues with ball bearings. She said the wind likely moved the lock out of position. Contractors are currently working to try to shut down the turbine. The second turbine on the island has been shut down for safety.

Public access to the area is shut down until crews fix the issue. Convery said the Coast Guard is also clearing the waterways around the island for safety.

"We have no idea where pieces would go if they were to come off," she said.

The turbine is part of the MWRA's renewable energy, but Convery said the shutdown wouldn't impact the treatment plant.

No one was hurt.