Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged."

"Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald.

Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm - including "hateful calls, emails, and comments" and harassment of library leadership.

"This should have never happened. It should've never gotten to this point. The leadership wasn't there. The library Board of Trustees didn't step up. The selectmen didn't step up. It blew up into something it shouldn't have," said neighbor Jason Brogan.

With both Christmas trees now back on display at the two town libraries, the local parish priest is calling for calm and kindness - as Christians celebrate the reason for the season.

"Even at the time of (Jesus') birth, there was division and anger, and his own life was threatened as an infant. It's nothing new to the story, but we have the opportunity to reverse that, to come together and heal that bridge," said Fr. Wayne Belschner of Saint Mary of the Assumption.

"I hope moving forward we can listen to each other better. My goal tomorrow morning when I wake up and go to my library is to do what I do every day. Be there for all the families, children, grown-ups. We'll have a good time," said Lisa Desmond, whose original post sparked the debate.

The Board of Library Trustees meets monthly. Because of open meeting laws they explained they were unable to meet to discuss, react to, or make a plan for the tree issue. The board did approve both libraries closing for two hours Wednesday for a staff meeting.