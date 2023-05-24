Piece of debris smashes through pickup truck's windshield on I-95 in Waltham
WALTHAM - A piece of debris smashed through a driver's windshield on I-95 in Waltham Wednesday.
The debris left a huge hole in the pickup truck's window. State Police said it hit the windshield and made it all the way through the back window. They're unsure what exactly the debris was.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made.
