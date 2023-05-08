Deborah Gyles charged with OUI after crashing into Townsend building and leaving scene

TOWNSEND - A woman was arrested Sunday after police said she was under the influence of drugs when she crashed into a building and fled the scene in Townsend.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said 61-year-old Deborah Gyles crashed into the building on Main Street and took off. The building is home to multiple stores but the part where the crash happened was vacant and no one was hurt.

Deborah Gyles is accused of crashing into a building while on drugs and leaving the scene. CBS Boston

Police said they found the car involved in the crash at her home and Gyles was arrested.

Gyles was charged with OUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and having an unregistered motor vehicle. She'll be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.