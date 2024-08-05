Will Tropical Storm Debby impact Massachusetts? Forecast maps show where heavy rain could fall

BOSTON - Massachusetts has a busy week of weather ahead with several chances of downpours in the forecast, some of which could come from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

Weather forecast for Massachusetts

The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for what could be several rounds of rain in the next 48 hours.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 8pm Monday for the risk of an isolated storm, mainly across southern New Hampshire.

The greater chance of widespread rainfall in southern New England comes Tuesday morning. Many could wake up to a cluster of downpours and a few thunderstorms.

We should get a break during the afternoon and evening Tuesday before another round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Add it all up and we could see some 48-hour rainfall totals between 1-3" in many areas.

Late Wednesday through most of Thursday will be the quietest, nicest timeframe of the week. Then, we turn our attention to what is left of Debby.

Hurricane Debby's path

Debby made landfall in northwestern Florida early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum winds of 70 mph.

From here, Debby will crawl northward through Georgia and the Carolinas.

While it will slowly weaken and the maximum winds will decrease, there is going to be massive flooding concerns from all the rainfall that is expected in that area.

Rainfall totals near the coastline from Georgia through North Carolina may reach well over a foot in some places over the next several days.

When will Debby reach New England?

Some of the outer bands from Debby could reach New England as early as Thursday night.

The track of Debby remains uncertain later this week and therefore the impacts in New England also still need to be worked out.

The timeframe to watch would be Friday-Saturday and the main concern in Massachusetts would be for heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

We will get a better idea of timing and location of the heaviest rainfall in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned to the WBZ NEXT Weather forecast.