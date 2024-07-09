Deatrich Wise helping students build their future with Bridge 2 Trades program

BOSTON -- Deatrich Wise will be back on the football field making an impact for the Patriots soon enough. On Tuesday, the defensive end was making an impact in the classroom and helping students build a bridge to their future.

Wise hosted 17 students from around Massachusetts for orientation into his Bridge 2 Trades program, which aims to bridge the gap between high school education and careers in the skilled trades. The six-week program is run by industry experts in trades such as plumbing, electrical work, and carpentry. It also includes certifications like OSHA 10, CPR, drone training, and 3D building modeling.

There is classroom learning each week from Monday to Wednesday, before students head out for paid internships on Thursdays and Fridays. This is a free program paid for by its sponsors and the Wise Up Foundation, and one that Wise holds very close to his heart.

"We are bridging the gap between high school and the work force. There are a lot of gaps right now in the trades and vocational area. A lot of people are leaving and not a lot of people are getting into it," Wise explained to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. "We built a program so kids can change the trajectory of their lives, building a life skill and networking at the same time.

"These are the jobs AI can't take," added Wise. "These are the skills that are recession-proof, life skills. We all do great things in our fields, but we need people to build cars, homes, offices, fix roads and bridges. There are a lot of things that people need, and this program helps bridge that gap.

"A lot of people don't understand that you can make a great living on construction trades, coding, and building trades," continued Wise. "They can also go back to school if they want to, start a business if they want to, work for a union or work for themselves. There are a lot of different opportunities, and we bridge the gap to several opportunities so these kids can find themselves and find their purpose in this program."

Bridge 2 Trades is now in its second year, and Wise hopes that the program not only builds a better future for the students involved, but for the world in general.

"Children are the future, and that is so true. These kids could be the next mayor, school teacher, judge, the next officer -- whatever's important the community needs, These kids are the next of that," said Wise. "In order for us to make sure the future is in a better place and in better hands, we have to do a better job passing down information that we learn later in life to these kids now."