DeAndre Hopkins reportedly set to visit with Patriots next week

FOXBORO -- After weeks of speculation, the Patriots and free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins are indeed interested in a potential marriage this offseason.

Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month, is reportedly scheduled to visit with the Patriots next week, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. His visit with New England will come after he pays a visit to Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans over the weekend.

The Patriots sat out trade talks for Hopkins with the Cardinals because his price tag -- both his salary and the compensation that would have to head to Arizona -- was too high. But now that he's a free agent, Bill Belichick and company will explore adding Hopkins to the New England receiving corps.

Should he join the Patriots, Hopkins would immediately become Mac Jones' top target and provide a boost to the team's passing attack. The 31-year-old hasn't played a full season in three years due to injuries and a suspension last season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy, but he can still catch passes with the best of them.

Hopkins finished the 2022 season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns, despite missing the first six weeks becuase of his suspension. He would have ranked second in receptions and receiving yards on the Patriots last season.

Hopkins also has a lengthy history working with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who was his head coach in Houston for six years. New England's currently crop of receivers is made up of newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Tre Nixon, and rookies Kayshon Boutte and Ed Lee.

The Patriots have just over $14 million in cap space available and could potentially outbid other suitors for Hopkins.