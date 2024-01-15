NTSB looking into what caused deadly small plane crash in western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD - Federal investigators are expected to arrive Monday at the scene of a deadly small plane crash in western Massachusetts.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the probe into what caused a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron to go down in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield just before noon Sunday. The site is near the Massachusetts-Vermont border about two hours west of Boston.

Three people were killed. They have not been identified yet, but Massachusetts State Police said all three were adults.

"The investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," NTSB spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said in an email to WBZ-TV. "A preliminary report will be available within 30 days."

The agency is asking anyone who may have surveillance video or information about the crash to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.