Tears from loved ones, anger from lawmakers after deadly Newburyport chemical plant explosion

METHUEN - Jack O'Keefe's close friend of 40 years was in tears Friday. "He'll be sadly missed," said Gregory Kaelin, who lived next to him in an apartment above a Methuen Convenience store. O'Keefe, a 61-year-old father of two, was killed in an explosion at the chemical plant where he worked in Newburyport Thursday.

Kaelin said O'Keefe was well aware of the dangers associated with his job at the pharmaceutical manufacturing company called Seqens. "Something happens, boom. Things can leak, the drums are not stored right, spark from the vats, that's all it takes. Even a light switch, boom, dangerous job," he said.

Jack O'Keefe was killed in an explosion at Seqens in Newburyport CBS Boston

O'Keefe worked at Seqens for 25 years, and fire officials say he was in the production area when the blast sent debris flying. Four workers went to the hospital. O'Keefe was missing for hours until crews finally found his body in the rubble.

In an update Friday, Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said flammable material still inside the building not only presents a fire hazard, but it's dangerous to breathe. Crews spent the day working to clear it out. "There's a bunch of 55-gallon drums used in the process," said Salt. "Some of it could be methane, isopropyl alcohol."

An explosion heavily damaged Seqens in Newburyport CBS Boston

Newburyport fire officials say the company's license to operate is now under review. It has a history of violations, including six explosions in 2020. Some members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation sent the company a scathing letter demanding answers. "The only question in my mind is how criminal this company actually is," said U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA). "The company has not only protested every single violation, but OSHA has reduced the fines as a result. So, this brings up questions not only with the company itself but with the regulators."