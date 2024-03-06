Watch CBS News
Local News

Lifeguard recruitment campaign begins in Massachusetts, bonuses offered

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The help wanted sign is out for lifeguards in Massachusetts. The Department of Conservation and Recreation kicked off a recruitment campaign for the summer season on Wednesday.

Qualified lifeguard candidates who apply early and work through the end of the season can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses. Depending on the position and certifications, the hourly rate is between $22 and $27 an hour.

"Every summer, we welcome thousands of children and families from all over to our beautiful beaches and pools," said Governor Maura Healey. "Hiring qualified and trained lifeguard and water safety staff is critical to ensuring we can provide our residents and visitors with a fun, safe and enjoyable summer."

The summer season at DCR's 81 swimming areas runs from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

To apply to be a DCR lifeguard visit Mass.gov.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 9:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.