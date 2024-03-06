Lifeguard recruitment campaign begins in Massachusetts, bonuses offered

BOSTON - The help wanted sign is out for lifeguards in Massachusetts. The Department of Conservation and Recreation kicked off a recruitment campaign for the summer season on Wednesday.

Qualified lifeguard candidates who apply early and work through the end of the season can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses. Depending on the position and certifications, the hourly rate is between $22 and $27 an hour.

"Every summer, we welcome thousands of children and families from all over to our beautiful beaches and pools," said Governor Maura Healey. "Hiring qualified and trained lifeguard and water safety staff is critical to ensuring we can provide our residents and visitors with a fun, safe and enjoyable summer."

The summer season at DCR's 81 swimming areas runs from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

To apply to be a DCR lifeguard visit Mass.gov.