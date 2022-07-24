DCR employee slashed in the face by woman at Myles Standish State Forest

CARVER -- Massachusetts State Police are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked a DCR employee at Myles Standish State Forest. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m.

The 63-year-old DCR employee said he was slashed in the face by the woman after he told her Pond Gate was closed and denied her entry at a non-accessible area of Barrett's Pond in Carver.

The wound was superficial, according to State Police. The employee was treated by Carver EMS and he did not want to be taken to a hospital.

State Police described the woman as Hispanic, thin build, wearing a blue t-shirt and a bathing suit. She quickly left the area with a man who was described as Black, wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts. They were driving an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police-Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.