Davis Farmland in Sterling welcomes two baby lambs in time for Easter

STERLING - Davis Farmland in Sterling has welcomed two new baby lambs, just in time for Easter.

Both lambs were born this past week at the farm.

The farm shares that the Navajo Churro lamb has been named Smiley "because he hasn't stopped smiling."

The Old English Baby Doll lamb has been named Peter, appropriately after Peter Cottontail.