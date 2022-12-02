David Ortiz says Red Sox need to pull out the checkbook this offseason

BOSTON -- Over his final four seasons with the Red Sox, David Ortiz shared the locker room with Xander Bogaerts. He knew that the shortstop was special then, and over the last six years, he's watched Bogaerts blossom into the leader of the franchise.

Ortiz is now just a fan as he enjoys retired life. And like many fans this offseason, the Hall of Famer is urging the Red Sox to sign Bogaerts, who is a free agent for the first time in his career.

"Xander is one of the franchise boys. He brought so much to the table and everybody knows it," Ortiz told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Friday. "This guy is the complete package. Hopefully the Red Sox and Xander reach an agreement and we continue moving forward."

The Red Sox have said that signing Bogaerts is their top priority this offseason, though reports from a rather chilly Hot Stove season haven't been promising. And Bogaerts is just one of the many needs for the team after another last place finish in the AL East, with a number of holes in the pitching staff and a need for more depth in the outfield.

"I hope they pull that checkbook out and start paying people," said Ortiz. "That is what the name of the game is these days. If you're not paying you're not winning."

While there hasn't been much action in free agency so far this offseason, the Red Sox are in jeopardy of falling even further behind in the American League this winter. The Houston Astros, fresh off the team's second World Series title in the last six years, have already struck by signing Jose Abreu to keep its offense cooking. As Ortiz put it, the Astros didn't want to rest on last year's success and get caught sleeping this offseason.

He'd like to see a lot more urgency from the Red Sox.

"When we are on the hunt, we basically go out and get what we need. We need to get back to that and continue putting this team together to win a championship," said Ortiz. "The fans up in Boston are used to it."

Ortiz was chatting with Rochie from Marco Island in Florida, where he's hosting the 14th annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic this weekend. The event includes a silent action with some incredible items and experiences up for bid to raise money for the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which helps families whose children need to undergo heart surgeries in both New England and in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz said that this year alone, they've helped 400 families either pay for surgeries or be near their children while receiving life-saving care.

"We've been able to provide for these kids and it's something very special," he said.

As for his golf game, it's about what you would expect from a guy who mashed 541 homers during his Hall of Fame career.

"I can drive the heck out of the ball, but after that I'm a wreck," Ortiz admitted with one of his hearty chuckles.