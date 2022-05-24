David Ortiz believes Jayson Tatum will become one of the greatest players in NBA history

BOSTON -- David Ortiz knows a thing or two about greatness. He has the World Series rings and, soon enough, a plaque in Cooperstown to back him up.

When it comes to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Ortiz sees greatness. Not just Celtics greatness, but NBA greatness.

Tatum, 24, took his game to a new level during the regular season and has enjoyed some monster nights during Boston's current playoff run. He led the way with 31 points in Boston's bounce-back win in Game 4 on Monday night, evening the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at two games apiece.

It was the sixth time that Tatum has scored 30 or more points this postseason, where he's averaging 27.2 points over 15 games. He's averaging 32.6 points following a Boston loss, with the Celtics winning all five of those contests.

Tatum has, unfortunately, also put up some stinkers this postseason. In Boston's Game 3 loss to the Heat and Game 4 loss to the Bucks in the East Semis, Tatum was held to just 10 points in each. He shot just 21 percent in both of those defeats.

But Ortiz believes that as soon as Tatum takes those dips out of his game, the rest of the NBA is in a whole lot of trouble.

"When the consistency kicks in, it's over. It is over," Ortiz told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche at his annual golf tournament at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton on Monday. "I have no doubt that that kid is going to be one of the greatest players in the NBA of all time. No doubt about it."

Ortiz said that Tatum is still a little wild as he hones in on his otherworldly talent. But as soon as he gets that under control, his ascension to the top will happen quick.

"He's got all the tools," said Ortiz. "Just watch. It's coming."

Ortiz remains a big Celtics fan, and is confident that Boston has what it takes to beat the Heat and advance to the NBA Finals.

"We're going to be alright. We have the right squad," he said. "What's fun about this series is that it's like when you have wild animals competing with each other. These two teams are so talented."

The Celtics will look to take their first series lead Wednesday night when they square off against the Heat in Miami.