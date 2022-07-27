Watch CBS News
David Ortiz launches new line of cannabis products

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - David Ortiz may still be riding high after being inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame last weekend and it appears he'd like to keep it that way. 

Cannabis company Rev Brands announced Wednesday that they're teaming up with Ortiz for a new line of products called "Papi Cannabis."

"Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed," Ortiz said in a statement. "Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits."  

The first product in the line is called "Sweet Sluggers." That will include some of what Rev Brands calls Big Papi's "favorite strains," which have colorful names such as "Black Mamba #7," "Lava Cake #7," "Motorbreath #15," and "Bootylicious #4."

david-ortiz-cannabis-line-rev-brands.jpg
David Ortiz with Alex Pryor, Vice President of Cultivation at Rev Farms. Rev Brands

They will be sold at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Rev Brands says it plans to release other Ortiz products later this summer.

Ortiz, who won three World Series with Boston, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. On Tuesday night, he was honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. 

