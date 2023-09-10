Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular founder David Mugar honored with statue on Esplanade

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular founder honored with statue on Esplanade

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular founder honored with statue on Esplanade

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular founder honored with statue on Esplanade

BOSTON - The founder of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular has been honored with a statue on the Esplanade.

The statue of David Mugar was unveiled on Saturday.

Mugar was the founder and executive producer of the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show for more than 40 years. Back in 1973, Mugar shared a vision with Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler to celebrate July 4 in a bold and brilliant way.

Mugar died in 2022.