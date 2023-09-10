Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular founder David Mugar honored with statue on Esplanade
BOSTON - The founder of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular has been honored with a statue on the Esplanade.
The statue of David Mugar was unveiled on Saturday.
Mugar was the founder and executive producer of the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show for more than 40 years. Back in 1973, Mugar shared a vision with Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler to celebrate July 4 in a bold and brilliant way.
Mugar died in 2022.
