Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for Brockton murder arrested after chase, crash in Raynham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fugitive captured after car crash in Raynham
Fugitive captured after car crash in Raynham 00:21

RAYNHAM - One of the state's most wanted fugitives is under arrest following a car crash in Raynham Thursday afternoon. David Lynch, 24, was wanted for murder after a fatal shooting on West Park Street in Brockton last November.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, troopers spotted Lynch in a BMW SUV in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Middleboro. State Police said Lynch rammed two police vehicles and fled onto Route 44.

Raynham car crash chase
David Lynch, wanted for murder in Brockton, was arrested after a crash in Raynham CBS Boston

 

Troopers pursued the vehicle but eventually lost sight of him. A short time later, State Police said Lynch's SUV struck another car at the intersection of Orchard and Warren Streets in Raynham. A person in the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

David Lynch
David Lynch, wanted for murder in Brockton Massachusetts State Police

Lynch and a male passenger in his car fled the crash scene on foot but were taken into custody. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are under police guard.

State Police said a firearm was found in Lynch's SUV.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.