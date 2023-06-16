Man wanted for Brockton murder arrested after chase, crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM - One of the state's most wanted fugitives is under arrest following a car crash in Raynham Thursday afternoon. David Lynch, 24, was wanted for murder after a fatal shooting on West Park Street in Brockton last November.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, troopers spotted Lynch in a BMW SUV in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Middleboro. State Police said Lynch rammed two police vehicles and fled onto Route 44.

David Lynch, wanted for murder in Brockton, was arrested after a crash in Raynham CBS Boston

Troopers pursued the vehicle but eventually lost sight of him. A short time later, State Police said Lynch's SUV struck another car at the intersection of Orchard and Warren Streets in Raynham. A person in the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

David Lynch, wanted for murder in Brockton Massachusetts State Police

Lynch and a male passenger in his car fled the crash scene on foot but were taken into custody. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are under police guard.

State Police said a firearm was found in Lynch's SUV.