David Krejci announces retirement from NHL

BOSTON -- It's a summer of goodbyes for the Boston Bruins. Less than three weeks after Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement, longtime teammate David Krejci has announced that he is also retiring from the NHL.

"After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world," Krejci said in a statement shared by the Bruins.

The 37-year-old Krejci was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2004 draft, and he made his NHL debut in January 2007. He'd go on to play in 1,032 regular-season games and 160 playoff games, all as a member of the Boston Bruins.

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011," Krejci said. "I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you."

Krejci ranks fifth for games played in Bruins history, while ranking fifth in assists (555) and ninth in points (786). He also ranks third in franchise history with 128 points in the postseason, and he also led the NHL in playoff points on two separate occasions (2011, 2013). That's despite Krejci playing the 2021-22 season overseas in his native Czech Republic. He returned to the Bruins last year and scored 16 goals while tallying 40 assists in 70 games.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

"And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston -- THANK YOU," Krejci said. "You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin."