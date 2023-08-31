Former Transit Police Sgt. David Finnerty accused of filing false assault reports in 2018

BOSTON - Former MBTA Transit Police Sergeant David Finnerty is now facing federal charges after prosecutors said he filed false assault reports five years ago.

Finnerty, 47, of Rutland, was arrested Thursday morning.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said he filed the false reports in July 2018 after another officer assaulted a man "without legal justification" at the Ashmont T station. The reports allegedly included misleading statements and left key information out.

Finnerty was the Transit Police officer in charge and the supervisor of the officer accused in the assault.

"Our office holds the men and women who wear police uniforms and serve our communities in the highest regard. Instances of police misconduct are rare, but they need to be investigated and prosecuted when they do happen, especially when supervisors are involved as alleged here," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy in a statement.

Finnerty will be arraigned in federal court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.