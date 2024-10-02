Patriots' David Andrews weighing season-ending surgery, reportedly wants to play next season

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

FOXBORO -- The Patriots offensive line may be without its anchor for the rest of the 2024 season. Center David Andrews reportedly needs surgery for his injured shoulder, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive, and is currently deciding when to have the procedure.

If he opts to have surgery now, it would sideline Andrews for the rest of the 2024 season. He's apparently willing to play through the injury if possible, but not if it will hurt his chances to play in 2025, according to Daniels.

So Andrews has a big decision to make. He spoke about the frustration of the injury and the decision that he's weighing on his "Quick Snap Podcast" earlier this week.

"Being hurt is a very frustrating thing, especially when you want to be out there playing," Andrews told former teammate Brian Hoyer. "As a player, sometimes you have to make decisions if you being out there is the best thing for the team, and if you can perform. ... I'm going to try to get better as quick as I can, and see where things go -- or what has to go. I'm just trying to figure all that stuff out."

Andrews suffered the injury during New England's first possession of the team's Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots turned to Nick Leverett at center, and will likely be elevating Bryan Hudson off the practice squad to serve as his backup for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to some lackluster play, the New England offensive line has had to overcome with a rash of injuries to start 2024. Left tackle has been a revolving door with four different starters -- Chuks Okorarof, Vederian Lowe, Cedean Wallace, and Demontrey Jacobs -- over the first four weeks. Okorafor opted to leave the team after his Week 1 benching, while Lowe and Wallace have dealt with injuries. Starting left guard Sidy Sow was also sidelined for the first three weeks of the season.

The 32-year-old Andrews has spent his entire career in New England since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015, winning two Super Bowls and being named a member of the franchise's All-2010s team.

We'll get you ready for Patriots-Dolphins showdown Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSBoston.com! After the game, switch over to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 for full reaction and analysis.