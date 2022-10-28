David Andrews ruled out for Patriots, James Ferentz will start at center vs. Jets

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be down their starting center on Sunday against the Jets. Offensive coordinator Matt Patricia confirmed Friday that David Andrews will miss the game, and James Ferentz will start in his place.

Andrews was hurt late in Monday night's loss to the Bears after Chicago defensive lineman Mike Pennel threw a dirty, blindside hit at the New England captain. Andrews was sent crashing to the turf, and has been in concussion protocol all week.

Before missing the final eight snaps of Monday night's loss, Andrews had played 100 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season. Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017, bouncing from the active roster and the practice squad. He's appeared in 26 games with New England, including six starts.

Undrafted free agent signee Kody Russey could also see a practice squad elevation from the Patriots ahead of Sunday's tilt.

But mix in Andrews' absence with the uncertainty at right tackle after Isaiah Wynn missed last week with a shoulder injury, the Patriots could be down a pair of their usual starts along the offensive line. That will make life a lot tougher against New York defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson, who have combined for eight sacks so far this season.

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Jets clash. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter -- all on WBZ-TV!