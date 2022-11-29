Watch CBS News
David Andrews plans to play for Patriots vs. Bills

Sports Final: Is Thursday night vs. Bills a must-win for Patriots?
BOSTON -- The Patriots are going to need to be at their best if they want to beat the Bills on Thursday night, and they may get a big boost in that regard in the middle of their offensive line.

Team captain David Andrews plans to play on Thursday night, according to MassLive's Mark Daniels.

"Good. Ready to go," Andrews told Daniels. "Excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it."  

Andrews missed two games after suffering a concussion against the Bears in Week 7. His return in Week 11 was brief, though, as he suffered a thigh injury in the first quarter of that Patriots victory.

An initial report from NFL Network indicated that Andrews might be out for the year, but he was on the practice field just days later, in an effort to play last Thursday on Thanksgiving.

Andrews wasn't able to go last week, but the 30-year-old believes he'll be snapping to Mac Jones on Thursday night at Gillette.

