Watch CBS News
Sports

David Andrews back at practice for Patriots during bye week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Takeaways from Patriots' win over Colts
Takeaways from Patriots' win over Colts 01:58

FOXBORO -- The Patriots don't play on Sunday, but they did practice on Wednesday. And center David Andrews was out there with his teammates for the first time in two weeks.

Andrews has been sidelined for New England's last two games, after he suffered a concussion on a dirty hit by Chicago's Mike Pennel at the end of the team's loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24. He didn't practice at all in Weeks 8 or 9, so even just a limited appearance on Wednesday is a step in the right direction for Andrews.

The Patriots started James Ferentz at center the last two games. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times by the Jets in Week 8 and four times by the Colts in last Sunday's win. 

Wednesday was the only day that the team is practicing during their bye week. Bill Belichick is giving his players Thursday through Sunday off, before the return next week to begin preps for a Week 11 tilt with the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.