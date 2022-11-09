David Andrews back at practice for Patriots during bye week

FOXBORO -- The Patriots don't play on Sunday, but they did practice on Wednesday. And center David Andrews was out there with his teammates for the first time in two weeks.

Andrews has been sidelined for New England's last two games, after he suffered a concussion on a dirty hit by Chicago's Mike Pennel at the end of the team's loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24. He didn't practice at all in Weeks 8 or 9, so even just a limited appearance on Wednesday is a step in the right direction for Andrews.

The Patriots started James Ferentz at center the last two games. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times by the Jets in Week 8 and four times by the Colts in last Sunday's win.

Wednesday was the only day that the team is practicing during their bye week. Bill Belichick is giving his players Thursday through Sunday off, before the return next week to begin preps for a Week 11 tilt with the Jets at Gillette Stadium.