"Like watching a massive soap opera": Dave Wedge gives inside look on scripted series based on his Tom Brady book

Dave Wedge gives preview on scripted series based on his Tom Brady book

BOSTON - With six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, Tom Brady is no doubt considered "the GOAT" of New England and now there's a biopic in the works, chronicling the quarterback's life on and off the football field.

The upcoming scripted series called "The Patriot Way" is based off the book "12: Inside the Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption" by authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman.

It's still in the early stages of production, but Wedge gave WBZ TV anchors Anna Meiler and Tiffany Chan an inside look at what viewers can expect: from the "Deflategate" controversy and Brady's departure from the New England Patriots, to his relationship with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. This is a limited series that diehard Patriots fans are anticipating.

"If you look, there's a 20-year run, the greatest run in sports history. But it was also like watching a massive soap opera," said Wedge. "It really was. It was different things every day and I think that's what the series is going to try to capture."