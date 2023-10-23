Dave Chappelle comments on Israel-Hamas war trigger walkout of Boston show

Some fans walk out of Dave Chappelle's Boston show after Israel - Hamas war comments

BOSTON – Comedian Dave Chappelle's comments about the war between Israel and Hamas reportedly triggered a walkout of his Boston comedy show late last week.

During the show at the TD Garden Thursday night, Chappelle criticized Israeli actions in Gaza, calling them "war crimes." That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which spoke with several audience members. They said Chappelle also condemned the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and the U.S. for aiding Israel.

Reaction to his comments about Israel was reportedly mixed. While some audience members cheered on Chappelle's opinions on the war, others heckled and challenged the comedian, while still others walked out of the arena entirely.

Chappelle performed at the TD Garden both Thursday and Friday night.

Many Americans have been closely watching the violent events in Israel and Gaza, which has claimed thousands of lives. Israel says the October 7 attack by Hamas killed 1,400 people. The Ministry of Health in Hamas-ruled Gaza says more than 5,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air strikes. Israel disputes that toll.

Israel also says Hamas is still holding more than two hundred hostages. Two American hostages with Massachusetts ties were released last week.