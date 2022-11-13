DAV holds annual Run to Honor Veterans 5k at Fort Independence

Longtime DAV member calls joining organization "one of the best things I've ever done"

BOSTON – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) held its annual 5K Run to Honor Veterans on Sunday at Fort Independence on Castle Island, raising money for services the nonprofit has been providing since 1920.

DAV helps more than one million veterans each year, without the use of government funding.

Among the services the organization provides are free rides to medical centers, help for returning veterans as they transition back to civilian life, food and shelter for homeless veterans, and other help with physical, mental or emotional injuries.

Bob Bronson has been a member of DAV since 1973. In 2015, he began getting involved more in the leadership of the organization and is now first junior vice commander for the DAV Department of Massachusetts.

"I found out much it really does mean to me to give back and help," Bronson said. "So many other veterans that I've been able to push in the right direction and give them the help that they need. It is absolutely one of the best things I've ever done is become active."

WBZ-TV served as media partner for Sunday's DAV 5k.

The event was initially scheduled for Saturday but postponed to Sunday due to weather.