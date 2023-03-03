Dashboard camera captures driver slamming head-on into Massachusetts police cruiser

GREENFIELD — With his dashboard camera rolling, a Greenfield police officer captured the moment his cruiser was struck head-on by a passing car during a traffic stop.

Officer Nicholas Limoges was sitting inside his cruiser Wednesday night when a 77-year-old Greenfield man drove his Toyota Corolla over the double yellow line and smashed into the cruiser.

Though police said he sustained minor injuries, Limoges immediately helped the other driver, offering medical assistance at the scene.

The Greenfield Fire Department took Limoges to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene and received a citation for failure to stay within the marked lanes.

Both cars sustained major damages and were towed from the scene.

The driver involved in the initial traffic stop was not hurt and the car was not damaged.