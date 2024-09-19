Dartmouth College student found dead in river had alcohol level double the legal limit

HANOVER, N.H. – A Dartmouth College student who was found dead in a New Hampshire river earlier this year had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police said on Thursday. The student's death is being investigated as possible hazing.

Won Jang's death

Hanover police said the medical examiner's office determined 20-year-old Won Jang's death was accidental. A toxicology report found Jang's blood alcohol content (BAC) was .167 at the time of his death.

In New Hampshire, the legal BAC limit to drive a motor vehicle is 0.08 for a person over 21 years old.

Jang, a student from Delaware, was attending a social gathering in July near Dartmouth boathouse along the Connecticut River. He was reported missing the next day.

New Hampshire Fish and Game found Jang's personal items near the river, and about four hours later found his body about 65 feet from shore.

"Our investigation is still ongoing regarding the events leading up to the victim ending up at the river," police said on Thursday.

Hazing investigation at Dartmouth College

Following Jang's death, Dartmouth College suspended Greek organizations Beta Alpha Omega and Alpha Phi and opened an investigation into allegations of hazing. Hanover police said anonymous tips indicated that hazing and alcohol may have contributed to the student's death.

Dartmouth College, located in central New Hampshire near the Vermont border, is an Ivy League school.

No further information on the investigation into Jang's death is currently available.