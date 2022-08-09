Dartmouth College graduate dies after returning to celebrate class of 2020 commencement

HANOVER, New Hampshire -- A Dartmouth College graduate died Sunday, just one day after attending the Class of 2020 commencement celebration. The 24-year-old man was in town with his family at the time.

David Gallagher, a member of the Dartmouth lacrosse team, will be remembered for his "high character" and "positive attitude," the team tweeted.

A press release from the Hanover Police and Fire Departments said a man was found injured on a rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge. First responders used a pontoon boat to transfer him from near the river to an ambulance. He was rushed to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.

"Dave lived his life with a giant smile that lit up the room. His memory is in our hearts forever," the lacrosse team wrote.

His death is being investigated by police.