It Happens Here: Family at the heart of Danversport's long running success

DANVERS - For more than 50 years Danversport has been owned and operated by the DeLorenzo family.

If you have a wedding, anniversary, birthday or other event, this is the place to be.

"The Harborview Ballroom holds 650 people. Downstairs we have four more event rooms that hold about half this, 325, down to 20 people and we have one outside tent. The other side, we have our sister company which is Danversport Marina," operations manager Joe DeLorenzo told WBZ-TV.

And it's all about family - a very large family.

"I get to work with some of my cousins every day. My own father and some of my uncles and it's really great," said DeLorenzo.

"There's 17 cousins total, so that's our G3 and I would say on holidays, we all work there," said events manager Tanya Decoulos.

"It's amazing how well we all get along. We all get along so well and it's a great family to work with," said Dan DeLorenzo.

Their specialty is making sure your event is a memorable one.

"People that are having weddings here are the most that we do, but we do baby showers and bridal showers and it's really fun," Decoulos told WBZ.

The family's togetherness makes their business thrive. Everyone who works here is considered in the circle.

"We're also fortunate because we have the best employees around. We have employees that are like family really that have been here for as long as we have," said DeLorenzo.

There were no handouts. You have to earn your spot.

"I first started as just interning pretty much. Someone was going on maternity leave, So I wasn't even planning on working here," said service writer and pool manager Megan Cassola.

"We have 307 slips and we have pool memberships and it's just very family oriented and I take a lot of pride in making sure everyone is happy over there."

"We're here to make sure that people are celebrating life's events. That's our mission statement, that's our goal. We've been lucky to do it for a lot of people and we are so excited to bring in new people that haven't been to Danversport," DeLorenzo told WBZ.

