Danny Woodhead has hilarious reaction to Bill Belichick's message of support

BOSTON -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stepped to the podium at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning and -- unprompted -- offered up his support for the Boston Celtics ... and for Danny Woodhead.

Woodhead, of course, played for Belichick from 2010-12, part of the running back's nine-year NFL career. Now long gone from football, Woodhead is in the midst of qualifying for golf's U.S. Open, which is a journey that Belichick has been following.

"Also keeping track of Danny," Belichick said. "He's got one more step to get to the U.S. Open. So, pulling for him."

Woodhead, who is set to play on June 6 in Ohio with a chance to make the U.S. Open field on the line, caught wind of Belichick's comment and had a priceless reaction.

"He remembered me?!?!" Woodhead tweeted.

Woodhead added a message of love for Belichick and implored Patriots director of football/head coach administration Berj Najarian to be sure to pass that message to the man in charge of the Patriots.

He remembered me?!?! Love u bill @Patriots! Berj make sure he gets this https://t.co/K9IXC0OKvo — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) May 31, 2022

It's particularly funny, too, because Woodhead was publicly wondering over the weekend whether his former coach remembered him.

I think bill remembers me 🤔 https://t.co/ww7BJWRXF9 — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) May 29, 2022

That mystery has now been answered for Woodhead.

Yet while Belichick may be rooting for Woodhead, he won't be offering any golf tips to help Woodhead achieve that dream.

"No, I'm just pulling for him," Belichick said. "Yeah, if he's relying on me, he'll be in a lot of trouble."