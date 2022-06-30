Celtics reportedly Danilo Gallinari's preferred landing spot

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari is free to sign wherever he wants after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly his preferred destination in free agency.

Gallinari has reportedly narrowed his list to the Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. While the Bulls can offer a little bit more to Gallinari than the Celtics, Boston appears to be his "preferred landing spot," according to Fischer.

Sounds like Danilo Gallinari will be deciding between Chicago and Boston for his next team. The Bulls have much of the full MLE to offer, roughly $8M AAV and a hair more than the Celtics. But Boston appears to be Gallo's preferred landing spot. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2022

Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are looking for some more veteran shooting to add to the mix this offseason. The 33-year-old Gallinari would fit that bill, after shooting 38 percent from downtown last year with the Hawks -- his career percentage from deep over his 15 NBA seasons.

Originally drafted sixth overall by the New York Knicks in 2008, the sharpshooter out of Italy has played for five teams over his career: The Knicks, Denver Nuggets, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta. He played his last two seasons with the Hawks, averaging 12.4 points per game off .434/.392/.915 shooting splits over 117 games.

He has lost a step over the last few years and has never been a good defender, but the 33-year-old Gallinari (he'll turn 34 in August) can still knock down open shots. He would help space the floor off the Boston bench and would get plenty of open looks when sharing the court with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Gallinari was traded by Atlanta to San Antonio earlier this week in a blockbuster trade that sent point guard DeJounte Murray to the Hawks. Boston can offer him its mid-level exception worth $6.4 million.