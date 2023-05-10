Non-profit Daniel's Table teaming up with Tufts Medical Center to get food to cancer patients

Framingham non-profit Daniel's Table teaming up with Tufts Medical to get food to cancer patients

Framingham non-profit Daniel's Table teaming up with Tufts Medical to get food to cancer patients

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham non-profit organization Daniel's Table is teaming up with Tufts Medical Center to get food to people who are going through cancer treatment.

"It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're providing a place that people can count on. We are going to be here for you, for however you need help," said Sandra Montesino, executive team member for Daniel's Table.

Montesino said right now there are 22 freezers in Framingham that are full of food for cancer patients, including one at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Care.

"People were coming to the Cancer Care and they were already food insecure and now they have the added challenge of being sick," Montesino said.

It is a collaboration to make sure those going through cancer care don't necessarily have to worry about meals. Everything is microwave ready.

"Anybody that comes in and they have had a long day, can actually just prepare the meal and it's all fresh vegetables and fresh foods," Sheryl Goldstein of Tufts Medical Center Cancer Care said.

Montesino described what fills each refrigerator.

"This is what it looks like, everything is made here at Daniel's Table and labelled with the allergens and ingredients," Montesino said. "So what we consider to be a meal for a family of four, we roughly go by the Government My Plate. A pound of meat for a family of four and each family gets two vegetables."

It's just another way of helping those who find themselves in an unfortunate predicament.

"We want you to be able to provide for yourself, there is such empowerment in that and that's what we are here to provide you with," Montesino said.