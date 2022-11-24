Daniel's Table provides free, locally sourced food to families in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - Just like in every food store across the country Wednesday, lines of people at Daniel's Table in Framingham were filling their bags and crossing ingredients off their lists.

"There's squash to prepare, there are carrots and potatoes. Or you can get them already made and you only have to heat it. It's whatever someone needs for Thanksgiving, is being met today," explained Alicia Blais.

There are no cash registers here. Daniel's Table is a free, locally sourced food program. Demand keeps growing, and the faces they help are changing.

"Two working parents, rent just went up to $1900, they just filled their oil tank and it was $1100. Maybe they don't have a job they can do from home so they've got to put gas in the tank to drive to work every day," Blais said.

Daniel's Table works to eliminate the stigma of visiting a food pantry by giving guests a shopping experience. Their weekly farmers market sends about 120 families home with healthy groceries to make food for the week.

A small family (1-3 people) leaves with enough food items to prepare 54 meals; a large family with ingredients for 84 meals.

Their mission is built on nutrition and education - with serving sizes and recipes posted in English, Spanish and Portuguese. More than 20 freezers located in schools, senior and community centers across the city provide hundreds more meals.

"You have x amount of dollars, only goes so far. We don't want food to ever be something that doesn't happen," Blais added.