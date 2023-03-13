Oscar-winning directors of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' met at Emerson College

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors met at Emerson College

BOSTON - There was one movie that dominated this year's Academy Awards, and it happens to be the brainchild of two Emerson College graduates.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as The Daniels, wrote and directed the movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once". The movie won seven of the eleven Oscars it was nominated for including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Kwan and Scheinert met as students at Emerson College and have worked together ever since.

Kwan, a native of Westboro, spoke of those who helped him along the way during his acceptance speeches Sunday night. "I need to thank the people who made me the storyteller I am," said Kwan. "Starting with my mom who protected me as a child."

Professors at Emerson College's College of Visual and Media Arts said The Daniels made an impact during their time in the program. Their work is coming full circle and inspiring the students of today.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as The Daniels, in the Photo Room at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I watched the film three times," said Emerson College Professor Shujen Wang. "I really love the film. You can also just tell by watching the film how well versed these two directors are. They really are so familiar with so many different films and different genres. This blends so many different genres. I am blown away. I don't know how they put this film together."

Massachusetts had more to celebrate Sunday night. Springfield native Ruth E. Carter won her second Oscar for Costume Design with the Black Panther Franchise. Carter now becomes the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the Academy's history.

"I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talocan," said Carter. "This is for my mother, she was 101."