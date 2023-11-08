Middle School students in Woburn help fill "closet" with food and clothes for families in need

WOBURN - The Joyce Exchange is a great resource for students and families in need at the Daniel Joyce Middle School in Woburn.

"With COVID we realized how important it was and how in our community in Woburn, the need for the food and the clothing," guidance counselor Joanna Dardonis told WBZ-TV.

For the fourth consecutive year, this "closet" in the school is providing food, toiletries, clothes and shoes for anyone who needs it.

"This year it has been very popular. We've had a lot of kids come down here. We've probably had to fill the racks a couple of different times so far this year," Dardonis said.

The struggle with food and clothing insecurity is tough for many children and teens. They need to feel welcomed when getting help.

"We kind of sell it like, 'Hey we're going to go shopping. Let's go check out all this fun stuff,' and they come down and they're so happy and they're like, 'Oh, I can take this?' I'm like, 'Yeah, it's yours. If you like it, you want it, put it in the bag and take it home,'" guidance counselor Cindy Farrell told WBZ.

It's not only the teachers and guidance counselors running the exchange, but the students are also helping as well.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my eighth-grade students. It started with lessons on food and clothing insecurity. They were very excited to get in here and beautify the space," said history teacher Mary Pettoruto.

It's a perfect place for help at a time for giving.

"I think it's important that the kids feel safe coming in here, that they have trusted adults that they know want to help them," said Pettoruto.

"We want to help our community and make sure that kids come to school feeling proud of what they're wearing, and they have some extra food on the table," said Farrell.

The school will have a free coats and family fun event on November 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.