Dandee Donuts in Revere selling dog bone shaped donuts to help MSPCA

REVERE - Since opening up in Revere last year, Dandee Donuts has been more than just your typical donut shop.

"We have 51 different flavors of donuts that we make overnight. We have omelets, we have burgers, we have soups, salads, everything's made fresh. And we just came up with a regional menu as well, we have Monte Cristos, Reubens, Italian subs," general manager David Ferrara told WBZ-TV.

They have a huge menu but, more than that, Dandee wanted to be a fabric of the area.

"Like I said, we don't hire experience, we hire people and we hire people in the community and make sure everybody has an opportunity so giving back to the community has been big for us," Ferrara said.

Well now the donut factory has launched the "Donuts that make a difference" campaign.

"We love being in Revere, we love being north of Boston and we want to reach regional and local charities that we can benefit and put impact immediately to them," Charles Crowley of Dandee Donuts told WBZ.

If you buy a special dog bone shaped donut at Dandee Donuts in August the proceeds go directly to the MSPCA. CBS Boston

This month they're teaming up with the MSPCA. If you buy a special dog bone shaped donut at Dandee Donuts, the proceeds go directly to the non-profit.

Dandee Donuts is holding a parking lot party with the MSPCA Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will have free donuts, drinks, music and games. If you're looking to adopt a pet or foster one, this is the place to be.