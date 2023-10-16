Damien Harris heading in "good direction" after being taken off field on stretcher

BUFFALO -- A scary scene played out on the field during Sunday night's Giants-Bills game in Buffalo, as Bills running back Damien Harris had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury. The good news is that Harris has full movement and is "heading in a good direction," according to head coach Seam McDermott.

Harris was hurt in the second quarter when he was tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. He was treated by trainers as the entire Bills sideline surrounded him on the field, and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

That ambulance was adorned with No. 3 decals on its back windows as a tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest from a hit on the field during a game last January. Hamlin was inactive Sunday but was on the Buffalo sideline.

Harris gave his teammates and fans a thumbs up as he was loaded into the ambulance on Sunday night. The Bills later announced that he had movement in his arms and legs, and McDermott relayed that Harris had full movement after the game.

"Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting," said McDermott. "So I am very thankful to God for that."

The Bills went on to win the game, 14-9, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after signing as a free agent over the offseason, following his four-year stint in New England. He has 93 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the year.

The Bills are set to visit the Patriots in Week 7.