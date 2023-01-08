Damar Hamlin sends tweet prior to kickoff of Patriots-Bills: "GAMETIME!!!"

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.

On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.

Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"

Hamlin, of course, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' game on Monday night in Cincinnati. Though the scene on the field was frightening for everybody, Hamlin was resuscitated by medical personnel and was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. There, he began to wake up on Wednesday night, and doctors determined he was neurologically intact. By Friday, his breathing tube was removed and he was able to speak.

And with the whole league showing its support for Hamlin this weekend, Hamlin himself was able to send his love and appreciation back to as many people as he could, while watching the game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.