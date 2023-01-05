Should Bills play Patriots this weekend? Sports psychologist weighs in

'We have to protect people as people.' Sports psychologist weighs in on whether Bills should play th

BOSTON -- As the Patriots and Bills inch closer to a Sunday afternoon meeting, the question becomes: Will Buffalo be mentally and emotionally ready for the contest?

The game comes less than a week after Bill's safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following a hit against the Bengals Monday night. Hamlin remains fighting for his life in the hospital.

"We have to protect people as people. The performance aspect comes later," says David Marsh, owner of Boston-based Spiked Performance Consulting. He is a mental performance coach who works with professional, collegiate and amateur athletes, "When something like this happens, you are talking about someone fighting for their life, which is bigger than any sport."

Marsh fears some players may not be mentally ready to play. He says any hesitation on the field could lead to injury.

"That is a split second you are taking your mind off of the technique you trained for that keeps you safe, or safe as possible," adds Marsh.

He also believes some players may need the game to cope.

"A lot of people use sports to escape, sports as therapy, exercise as therapy," says Marsh. "When you perform at such an elite level, you get good at performing, or focusing, on only what you are doing in the moment, and the world is out there in an invisible bubble."

Marsh suggests organizations should go player by player to determine who is ready to play.

"Really getting an idea of each player's social-emotional situation," adds Marsh.

As it stands, the game is still on in Buffalo with a 1 p.m. kick-off. The Patriots are displaying a message of solidarity on the video board at Gillette Stadium.