CVS, Target locking up everyday items like toothpaste, soap, deodorant in some stores

BOSTON -- Some CVS and Target stores are now locking up everyday personal hygiene products. These items are typically there to grab and go.

"Everything is locked up, toothpaste, Dove soap, even Axe deodorant, you name it," says Roderick Kersey, a CVS customer, "I am surprised toilet paper is not behind lock and key."

Certain CVS stores have begun the lock up in the Boston area. Some curious customers began asking management about the heightened security. They were told the reason was theft. We reached out to CVS to ask about the issue, but the company did not want to comment at this time.

"What one of the managers told me is they are taking them en masse, and then reselling them on the street," explains Kersey, "I have literally seen people steal things, and run out the door."

"People are taking opportunity as a business," explains Gerry Wright, another CVS customer, "If they get a bag full, then they can calculate how much someone is making off of this stuff. It may be people out of work, or maybe they are professionals in it."

As early as last year, Target began locking up these items in some of their stores. The retail giant told CBS News they take a multilayered approach to combatting theft. On a limited basis, they may lock cases for merchandise that is prone to theft.

"It's expensive now. Everything is expensive. People can't afford it," tells Aimee Vasquez, who also shops at CVS, "It is frustrating, but I guess necessary in these times."