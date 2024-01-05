CVS Pharmacy to close store in downtown Boston

BOSTON - CVS plans to close one of its stores in downtown Boston next month.

A spokesperson for CVS told WBZ-TV that the company made "the difficult business decision" to close the CVS Pharmacy at 55 Summer St. by Downtown Crossing. The store will close on Feb. 7.

Customer prescriptions are being transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy at 333 Washington St. All employees at the store will be able to transfer to another location.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," CVS said in a statement. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

CVS will have 21 pharmacy locations in Boston after the closure. No other store closings in the area are planned for the immediate future, CVS said.

Back in November of 2021, CVS announced it would be closing 900 stores over the next three years while increasing its offering of health services.