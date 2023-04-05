Computer outage causes CVS customers big headaches

BOSTON - CVS says a computer network issue caused problems for customers picking up prescriptions Wednesday.

Many people in the region were unable to fill their prescriptions at the pharmacy.

A spokesperson for the company said, a computer outage briefly impacted some pharmacies. "We've resolved a computer network issue that briefly impacted some of our retail locations earlier today. Many impacted stores and pharmacies were able serve patients throughout the outage," the spokesperson said.

There is no word on what caused the network issues.